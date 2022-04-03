Pak opposition tables no-confidence motion against national assembly speaker

Pakistan's joint opposition on Sunday (3 April) submitted a no-confidence motion against the country's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser hours before the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house of parliament.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi to the National Assembly Secretariat and seeks the removal of the speaker from office, reports the Tribune Pakistan.

Abbasi's notice stipulated that the speaker would be removed from office under Article 53 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007.

He furthered that as required by sub-rules (1) and (2) of Rule 12, the notice must be circulated to all members of the National Assembly, and be tabled within seven working days.

The opposition is not happy with the speaker regarding his attitude towards the usual legislative business, especially the no-confidence motion tabled against Pak PM Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

They have repeatedly criticised him for "blatant partisanship" in the handling of the no-confidence motion and other agendas of the house.

Pakistan's National Assembly will go to vote on Sunday afternoon to decide the fate of Imran Khan's government.

Ahead of the session, the opposition parties held a parliamentary meeting attended by at least 174 members, excluding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissidents, from the opposition benches.