Pak govt files contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

South Asia

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 11:48 am

FILE PHOTO - A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
FILE PHOTO - A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

The federal government of Pakistan has filed a contempt of court petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Supreme Court for violating the court orders.

A larger bench has been formed to hear the case at 11:30am, The News reported.

The move came after the PTI openly flouted the Supreme Court's directives and announced holding a rally at D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone.

The court had issued the instructions in this regard after hearing a petition of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) a day prior.

The government in its petition today stated that despite the SC order, PTI Chairman Imran Khan told his workers to gather at the D-Chowk and after changes in the security arrangements, the PTI workers damaged state property.

"PTI workers opened fire and two fire tenders, worth millions of rupees, were set on fire," it said.

The government has pleaded with the court to take action against Imran Khan.

When the hearing of the IHCBA petition resumed today, Justice Aijaul Ahsan told Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf that the government's plea has been fixed for today and a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear it at 11:30am.

Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi are also included on the bench.

On Wednesday, the court issued an order after hearing a petition of the IHCBA, directing the government and the PTI to hold a meeting and finalise the venue and the SOP for the rally.

The SC in its written order stated: "In view of the fact that a categorical assurance has been given on behalf of the top leadership of PTI that their rally would not cause any inconvenience or blockage of Srinagar Highway nor otherwise inconvenience the public and citizenry at large and that it shall be ensured that the rally is conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner without, in particular, causing any damage of any nature to public or private property, we direct the Chief Commissioner, ICT to provide the same venue for the rally as was provided to JUI(F) some time ago, which is (as noted above) the ground located between Sectors H-and G-9 area of the Islamabad."

The court also directed the IGP to ensure that there is no delay in this regard and shall give a presentation by way of progress made/work completed to this court on the next date of hearing.

