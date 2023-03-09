Pak government 'petrified' of losing elections: Imran Khan

South Asia

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:01 am

Related News

Pak government 'petrified' of losing elections: Imran Khan

“The government and its backers are petrified of elections because so far in the last eight months, out of the 37 byelections, my party has won 30 of them,” Imran Khan said after dozens of his supporters were arrested and injured in a police crackdown on an election rally in Lahore

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:01 am
Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia&#039;s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government is "petrified" of losing elections, said the country's former prime minister Imran Khan.

"The government and its backers are petrified of elections because so far in the last eight months, out of the 37 byelections, my party has won 30 of them," Imran Khan said after dozens of his supporters were arrested and injured in a police crackdown on an election rally in Lahore, reports Al Jazeera. 

Imran Khan called off a rally of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Lahore after police used tear gas and water cannon on his supporters for defying a government ban on public gatherings. 

PTI was scheduled to hold a rally to kick off its campaigning for the provincial election set for 30 April. But authorities banned the event just a few hours before it was due to start "to avert any untoward incident", local media reported.

"They want to either arrest or disqualify me because they are scared [of the fact] that my party is one of the most popular in Pakistan's history," the former Pak prime minister added.

"Police had given permission and approved the route of the rally, but suddenly this morning the permission was taken away. Heavy contingent of police was deployed and people coming to attend peaceful rally were hit with tear gas shells and water cannon," Imran Khan further said. 

The PTI chief also said: "There was a massive police deployment to try to prevent PTI workers from attending the rally. It is clear that the government does not want election."

Polls in Punjab, as well as in neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – due on 30 April – were announced after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of both regions which together account for 70% of Pakistan's population. The two assemblies were governed by Khan's PTI. Imran Khan had called for their dissolution in a bid to force early national elections in Pakistan which are scheduled for October.

The government of his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, has dismissed Imran Khan's demands, saying the vote will take place as scheduled later in the year.

 

 

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When hope and dreams go up in flames

1h | Panorama
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

1d | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

2d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

15h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

17h | TBS Stories
Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

14h | TBS World
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters