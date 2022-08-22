Pak court to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for 'threatening' female judge

Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) of Pakistan has decided to initiate contempt proceedings against former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan for "threatening" a female judge at a public rally.

The decision was taken by Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of a petition filed by the government seeking incarcerated party member Shahbaz Gill's police remand on Monday, reports Dawn.

At a rally in Islamabad on Saturday, Imran Khan had threatened to file cases against Islamabad's inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: "We won't spare you." He then warned the judiciary against its "biased" attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The PTI chariman also warned Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved two-day physical remand of Imran's aide Shahbaz Gill's on the request of the capital police, that she would also face dire consequences.

Imran Khan gets protective bail till Thursday in terrorism case

During the hearing today, the court decided to issue a contempt notice to Imran after consultation with other judges.

IHC granted Imran Khan protective bail till Thursday (August 25) in the terrorism case after his lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf.

Imran Khan / court

