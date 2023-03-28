Pak Chief Justice offers pay cut for judges so 'vital' elections can be funded

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday proposed a pay cut for himself and other judges so that the important task of holding elections across the country could be funded and completed.

He passed these remarks as the apex court resumed hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone general elections to the Punjab Assembly till 8 October, reports DAWN.com.

A five-member larger bench – comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Mandokhail – is hearing the case.

In a surprise move on 22 March, the ECP had put off the elections for more than five months citing the deteriorating security situation in the country and the unavailability of finances and security personnel. Subsequently, the PTI challenged the commission's order in the SC.