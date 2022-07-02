Pak-based Hurriyat leader Hamid Lone 'blackmailing' woman

South Asia

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:31 pm

Hamid Lone, a representative of Hurriyat Conference, living in Pakistan since 30 years but claiming to be Kashmiri and supporter of Kashmir's independence from India, is facing backlash for being involved in shady activities.

Ranging from womanizing to corruption, his record of illegal activities hit a new low when he was reportedly caught blackmailing a woman to satisfy his lust, reports The Real Kashmir.

Social activist Maria Iqbal Tarana revealed publicly how Hamid Lone calls and stalks young girls. She called him a dirty vulture and said she won't succumb to his blackmails.

Maria has worked extensively for education of rural women in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir

