‘Painful…those found guilty for 3-train crash in Odisha will be punished’: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the three-train crash in Odisha was a painful incident and the government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured.

He also assured that those found guilty in the incident will be punished severely.

"It's a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, and instructions have been issued for the probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. The railways is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims," Modi said after visiting a hospital in Odisha's Balasore where injured passengers are being treated.

At least 288 people have died in India's worst rail accident in over two decades, officials said on Saturday, after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in the east of the country.

 

