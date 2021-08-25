Over half of displaced Afghans are children - UN

Almost 60% of Afghans who have been forced to leave their homes this year are children, the United Nations (UN) has said.

In Afghanistan, more than 400,000 people have been registered as newly displaced since the start of May, as fighting intensified across the country, reports the BBC citing figures released by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

In total, almost 550,000 Afghans have been displaced so far this year.

The Taliban's rapid advance across almost all of Afghanistan's provinces has put even further strain on the country, where 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.