Over 634,000 Afghans displaced by conflicts this year: UN agency

The report came as the security situation in Afghanistan has remained stable since the Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-August

A father and children evacuees from Afghanistan leave a US C-17 Globemaster transport plane after arriving at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 24, 2021. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks/Handout via REUTERS.
A father and children evacuees from Afghanistan leave a US C-17 Globemaster transport plane after arriving at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 24, 2021. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks/Handout via REUTERS.

More than 634,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by conflicts in 2021, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan said Thursday.

A total of 634,800 people had been verified as having been displaced by conflicts as of Sept. 12, 2021, out of which 282,246 displaced people had received assistance, the agency said in a report.

The report came as the security situation in Afghanistan has remained stable since the Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-August.

Afghan officials and humanitarian agencies have expressed concern over the living condition of the displaced families in the country since the it affected the life of women and children as they do not have access to health facilities and schooling.

More than 28,000 Afghans have been also affected by natural disasters across Afghanistan starting this year, according to the figures provided by OCHA.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the possibility of a complete economic collapse in Afghanistan was "serious" and highlighted an urgent need for funding support at a high-level ministerial meeting on Afghanistan's humanitarian situation in Geneva.

On Tuesday, the United Nations appealed to the countries pledging 1.2 billion U.S. dollars in relief for Afghanistan to take action quickly.

