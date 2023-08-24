Over 4.38M people internally displaced in Ethiopia: UN agency

Over 4.38 million people are internally displaced across 11 regions in Ethiopia, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday in a statement.

The IOM collected the data through its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) methodology between November 2022 and June 2023.

The findings revealed that the leading causes of displacement were conflict, accounting for about 66%, drought at 18%, and social tension at 7%, it said.

Ethiopia's conflict-affected Tigray region was included for the first time in the IOM report since September 2021.

"Somali region hosts the highest number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) primarily displaced due to drought, while the Tigray region hosts the highest number of IDPs primarily displaced due to conflict," IOM said.

Since 2016, IOM has been monitoring the humanitarian and displacement situation through area-based assessments, which capture the numbers of displaced persons and returnees, their locations and needs to inform the broader humanitarian and development response.