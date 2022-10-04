Over 20 stuck after avalanche in Uttarakhand, rescue operation on: Report

More than 20 mountaineering trainees are reportedly stuck, while eight have been rescued following an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain in Uttarkashi, the District Disaster Management Centre said on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier tweeted that he has received information that as many as 28 trainees of the Nehru Mountaineering Institute were trapped following the avalanche.

Rapid, relief and rescue operations are underway by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and ITBP personnel, he said.