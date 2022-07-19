Over 1.63 lakh Indians gave up citizenship in 2021; US, Aus top destinations

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 July, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 07:52 pm

Related News

Over 1.63 lakh Indians gave up citizenship in 2021; US, Aus top destinations

The reasons for these Indians renouncing their home country citizenship, which also means they have to surrender their Indian passport, was “personal to them”

Hindustan Times
19 July, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 07:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Over 1.63 lakh Indians gave up their Indian citizenship last year, highest since 2015, with almost half of them – 78,284 – preferring to become US citizens, according to a data shared by the government in Parliament on Tuesday.

In 2021, as many as 1,63,370 Indians gave up their Indian passports. This number was 1,44,017 and 85,256 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The reasons for these Indians renouncing their home country citizenship, which also means they have to surrender their Indian passport, was "personal to them", the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

Indian Constitution and the citizenship laws don't allow dual citizenship to anyone.

The data, shared by union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai while responding to a query by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Member of Parliament Haji Fazlur Rehman, reveals that after the US, Australia (23,533), Canada (21,597), the UK (14,637), Italy (5,987), New Zealand (2,643) and Singapore (2,516) were where Indians preferred to acquire citizenship.

While 78,284 Indians took up US citizenship last year, 30,828 got it in 2020 and 61,683 in 2019. All of them were based in the US itself while renouncing their Indian nationality.

Forty-one Indian nationals based in Pakistan also gave up their Indian citizenship last year, compared to only seven in 2020.

Around 326 Indians renounced their citizenship while being in the UAE last year and applied for citizenship in countries such as Albania, France, Malta, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahrain, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Grenada, Jordon, Mauritius, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Vanuatu, among others

Overall, 9,32,276 Indians renounced their citizenships in favour of other countries between 2015 and 2021, according to the government statistics shared with Parliament in February last year and on Tuesday.

At the same time, the data shared by the MHA in November 2021 stated 10,645 foreign nationals applied for Indian citizenship between 2016 and 2020, with maximum 7,782 from Pakistan and 795 Afghan nationals. Of these, 4,177 persons were granted Indian citizenship by the government.

452 "stateless" persons also applied for Indian citizenship between 2016 and 2020, according to the home ministry, but it is not known how many were given Indian citizenship and which territory they applied the citizenship from.

The MHA said last year that 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are currently living in foreign countries.

A law brought in by the government in 2019 to grant Indian citizenship to the six persecuted minorities - Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian - from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, is yet to be implemented for lack of rules.

Top News

India / US Citizen / Australian citizens

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

10h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

45m | Videos
Simple skills to get job easily

Simple skills to get job easily

1h | Videos
How to measure technological advancement

How to measure technological advancement

2h | Videos
Secret behind Ananta, Barsha's fitness

Secret behind Ananta, Barsha's fitness

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership