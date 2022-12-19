Over 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters

South Asia

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:11 pm

Related News

Over 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:11 pm
File photo of Rohingya refugees. Photo: REUTERS
File photo of Rohingya refugees. Photo: REUTERS

Sri Lanka's navy has rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island's northern coast, an official said on Monday, as members of the Muslim minority continue to escape violence in Myanmar and hardship in Bangladesh refugee camps.

Many Rohingya risk their lives every year by attempting to reach Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia on rickety vessels, and their numbers have surged following deteriorating conditions in the camps and last year's military coup in Myanmar.

A boat was first spotted by local fishermen, who informed the navy, which launched a search and rescue operation and eventually towed the vessel to a northern harbour on Sunday night, a Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson, Captain Gayan Wickramasuriya, said.

"They will be handed over to the police today," Wickramasuriya told Reuters. "This is not a criminal action so we will see how to proceed."

Of the group - which includes women and minors - an 80-year old man, one mother and her two children were admitted to hospital for minor sickness, Wickramasuriya said.

The origin and the intended destination of the Rohingya group were unclear.

Following a military crackdown that witnesses said included mass killings and rape, more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in 2017, many to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Rights groups and media have documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.

Myanmar authorities have said they were battling an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.

 

World+Biz

Rohingya / Rohingya refugee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

2h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

3h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to write a screenplay?

How to write a screenplay?

1h | TBS Entertainment
The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

18h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

18h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank