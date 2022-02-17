'Outsiders have no right to comment': Indian foreign ministry on Hijab row

The controversy over hijabs in classrooms spreading out of Karnataka and being heard in its High Court is an internal matter of India and other countries have no right to comment on it, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"This is not a matter of the Ministry of External Affairs. When any other country or outsider comments on it, being an internal matter of India, any comment by an outsider or another country is not welcome," Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the ministry, said in response to a question.

"We have a constitutional mechanism, judicial system and democratic ethos. This gives us a framework to find solutions to such things. And this issue is sub-judice. Karnataka High Court is looking into it," he added.