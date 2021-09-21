Outrage as Hindu family tortured in Pak for fetching drinking water from mosque

South Asia

Hindustan Times
21 September, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 09:57 am

Related News

Outrage as Hindu family tortured in Pak for fetching drinking water from mosque

Alam Ram Bheel, a resident of Punjab’s Rahimyar Khan city, was picking raw cotton with his family members in a field. When the family went outside a nearby mosque to fetch drinking water from a tap, some local landlords beat them up

Hindustan Times
21 September, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 09:57 am
Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 7.5 million Hindus live in Pakistan. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times
Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 7.5 million Hindus live in Pakistan. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times

A Hindu family was allegedly held hostage and tortured for "violating the sanctity" of a mosque when they tried to fetch drinking water from the place of worship in Pakistan's Punjab province, a media report said on Monday.

According to the report in Dawn newspaper, Alam Ram Bheel, a resident of Punjab's Rahimyar Khan city, was picking raw cotton with his family members in a field. When the family went outside a nearby mosque to fetch drinking water from a tap, some local landlords beat them up.

As the family was returning home after unloading the cotton, the landlords held them hostage at their dera (outhouse) and tortured them again for "violating the sanctity" of the mosque, the report said.

The police did not register a case as the attackers were related to a local parliamentarian of Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the report said citing Bheel.

Protesting the police apathy, Bheel held a sit-in outside the police station along with other members of the community.

A case was registered on Friday after the intervention of PTI lawmaker Javed Warriach, the report said.

Farooq Rind, a senior lawyer and former district bar president, said the Bheels had been living in the area for over a century and most of them were farm workers and extremely poor.

The accused landlords, Rind said, were notorious for picking up fights with other villagers over petty issues. He has promised free legal aid for the complainant, the report said.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 7.5 million Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 9 million Hindus are living in the country.

Top News / World+Biz

Hindu / Mosque / Water

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

15h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly