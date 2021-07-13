Outgoing Nepal PM Oli to address nation today

Outgoing Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli is going to address the nation at 2pm today.

Oli's press adviser Surya Thapa informed that he will address the nation before leaving Baluwater, reports The Kathmandu Post.

The Supreme Court on Monday overturned Oli's decision to dissolve the House and instructed the Office of the President Office to appoint Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as next Prime Minister by 5pm Tuesday.

Thapa said Oli won't announce his resignation though, as he has already been relieved of his office.

After Oli decided to address the nation, his party, the CPN-UML, cancelled the scheduled meeting of the Standing Committee called at 1pm to discuss the party unification issues.

Stating that Oli's claim for the post of prime minister even after losing a vote of confidence was illegitimate, the Constitutional Bench on Monday ordered to appoint Deuba as prime minister.

The Office of the President has already extended an invitation to Deuba to take the oath of office on Tuesday evening.