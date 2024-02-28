Organiser of 'white party' in Sri Lanka apologises after backlash

An organiser of a "white party" in Sri Lanka has apologised after the event sparked a backlash online, reports BBC.

The event's advertisement specified a white dress code but also included a line stating "Face control: White," which was widely interpreted as implying that the event was exclusively for white attendees.

One of the organisers later acknowledged that the event was "a bad idea," clarifying that it was intended to bring together expatriates.

The party, scheduled for last Saturday, was subsequently cancelled.

Criticism of the event spread rapidly on social media, with many denouncing it as "disgusting" and "racist."

One local restaurant owner commented, "I know not all expats are like this... but this sort of thing should be stopped fast and stopped hard."

Another social media user expressed outrage, stating on Facebook, "How dare they come to a brown country and ban the people of that country."

Writing on Instagram under the handle geo_ecstatic, an event organiser insisted that there was "no malice or racism" involved in planning the party.

He explained, "We wanted to meet expats who have been living here for a long time and love Sri Lanka. The team... supported me and a joint decision was made to quickly organise a party."

Following a barrage of abuse and threats, he revealed that he had to leave the country.

Expressing regret, he said, "I didn't expect this to be such a sensitive moment for a huge number of people. I admit that it was a bad idea... and I understand that we created it ourselves out of our stupidity. I deeply apologize to everyone whose feelings were hurt."

The event was due to be held in the Sarayka Lounge in the southern coastal town of Unawatuna.

The venue later posted a statement saying the party had been cancelled, adding that its staff team " did not conduct a thorough enough check" and had "severed ties" with the event planners.

"We have never supported and will never support various racist statements or organisations," they wrote.

The organiser as well as the owners of Sarayka Lounge are believed to be Russian citizens.

Rupasena Koswatta, president of a Unawatuna entrepreneurs' association told BBC Sinhala many Russians have moved into Unawatuna, a coastal city just 5km (3.1 mi) from Galle, in the last two years.

Many of the tourism businesses there are now owned by Russians in the area now known by many as "Little Moscow".

The Russian Embassy in Colombo later released a statement saying it "strongly condemns all forms of racial discrimination and nationalism" and urged citizens residing on the island to follow its laws and respect local customs.

Later on Sunday, Sri Lanka said it had ended long-term tourist visa extensions for Russians and Ukrainians.

More than 288,000 Russians and nearly 20,000 Ukrainians have travelled to Sri Lanka since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to reports. But the country's President Ranil Wickremesinghe later reportedly said the decision was made without prior Cabinet approval.