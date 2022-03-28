Opposition in Pakistan submit no-trust motions against PM Imran, Punjab CM 

TBS Report 
28 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 01:24 pm

Photo: BBC
Opposition in Pakistan on Monday submitted two separate no-trust motions against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with the aim to shake the country's power structure.

Two delegation teams comprised of senior lawmakers of the opposition submitted the no-trust votes against Imran and Buzadar with the National Assembly (NA) and Punjab Assembly (PA) respectively, reports Pakistan-based news agency Dawn.

For Prime Minister Imran Khan, the opposition submitted two sets of documents, one under Article 54 of the Pakistan Constitution to requisition the NA because it is not in session currently.

Meanwhile, the other resolution calls for a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

According to Article 54, a session of the NA can be requisitioned if at least 25% of the members sign it, following which the speaker has a maximum of 14 days to summon a session.

Dawn, quoting Naveed Qamar, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker, wrote that the requisition had the signatures of some 140 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

Meanwhile, Article 95 of the Pakistan Constitution and rules of procedure of the House mandate that a no-confidence resolution against the premier must have signatures of at least 20% of the members of the NA, which means at least 68 members, for it to be voted on.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Photo: Collected
After the NA is in session, the rules of procedure dictate that the secretary will circulate a notice for a no-confidence resolution, which will be moved on the next working day.

As per the rules, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days."

The joint opposition – in order to make the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan successful – needs the support of 172 MNAs from a total of 342.

Besides, a delegation of senior lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Buzdar with Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The requisition notice has been signed by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders Rana Mashhood, Samiullah Khan, Mian Naseer, and others.
Mashhood told Dawn that the no-confidence motion has the signs of total of 128 lawmakers, including 122 from the PML-N and six from the PPP.

"As per the Constitution, the signatures of 74 members are required to requisition the provincial assembly session," he said.

"Buzdar cannot dissolve the assembly once the no-trust move is submitted," he added.

