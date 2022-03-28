Opposition in Pakistan set to raise no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan today 

South Asia

TBS Report 
28 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 11:08 am

Opposition in Pakistan set to raise no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan today 

TBS Report 
28 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 11:08 am
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

With an opposition-moved no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on its agenda, all eyes will be on Monday's (28 March) crucial session of the  National Assembly (NA) after a break of two days.

Pakistan-based news agency Dawn, while citing the country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, wrote that the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on 4 April.

The minister was quoted saying that this will happen if Asad Qaiser, the NA speaker, allows its tabling today, hinting at a further delay in the process.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have planned to demonstrate inside and outside of the NA if the speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence vote.

As per the rules, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days."

Following the decision of Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party – an ally to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party – to quit the ruling coalition, the number of treasury members has now reduced to 178 in the 342-member lower house of the Pakistan parliament.

To put things into perspective, the opposition now enjoys the support of 163 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

However, PML-Q, Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan – the major government allies having 17 MNAs – are yet to decide on the development, Dawn furthered in a recent report.

Besides, several PTI dissident MNAs have openly criticised government policies, indicating that they might support the no-trust motion even at the cost of being disqualified as NA members.

The speaker – who had called the opposition-requisitioned session on Friday, three days after the expiry of the constitutionally mandatory 14-day deadline – adjourned the sitting until Monday. 

He did not allow the opposition's no-trust resolution to be tabled after offering fateha for the deceased PTI MNA from Hangu Khayal Zaman as per the parliamentary tradition.

The speaker adjourned the sitting within minutes and ignored Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the NA, who wanted to seek the floor to deliver a speech.

Later, the opposition lashed out at the speaker for not giving the floor to Sharif stating that it was also a parliamentary tradition that the opposition leader was always given the floor whenever he stood up to speak.

Expressing their anger at the speaker after the session, opposition leaders alleged that the speaker was running the parliament "like a member of the ruling PTI and not the custodian of the house," Dawn added.

