Operation 'Ajay': 1st flight carrying 212 Indians stranded in Israel arrives in Delhi

13 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 12:46 pm

The first charter flight to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war arrived in New Delhi on Friday morning

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The first charter flight to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war arrived in New Delhi on Friday morning. The flight - carrying 212 Indian passengers including an infant - took off on Thursday night from the Ben Gurion airport in Israel under 'Operation Ajay'. According to reports, the passengers were chosen on a 'first come first serve' basis.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar can be seen present at the airport to receive the Indian nationals.

On Thursday night, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared pictures of the first repatriation of the stranded citizens on X, formerly known as Twitter saying: "Operation Ajay gets underway. 212 citizens onboard the flight are enroute New Delhi."

The government launched 'Operation Ajay' on Wednesday to bring back stranded citizens from Israel - which is witnessing fierce fighting with the terrorist group Hamas. This came after Air India and other airlines suspended all its commercial operations to and from Israel as the war began on October 7.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," S Jaishankar had announced on X.

Under this operation, special chartered flights will bring back the Indians, and the Indian Navy ships will also be deployed if the need arises.

Notably, there are around 18,000 Indians in Israel including students, professionals, and traders.

 

 

