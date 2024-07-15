Only 8 applied for citizenship under CAA in Assam so far: Chief minister

Only eight people had applied for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India's Assam since the rules for implementing the law were notified in March this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today (15 July).

Citizenship is a sensitive issue in Assam that has for decades singed in the fire of anti-outsider movement. Five people were killed in 2019 when Assam saw a massive anti-CAA agitation, reports India Today.

The Centre passed the CAA in 2019 to expedite Indian citizenship applications of Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who escaped to India from "religious persecution" in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 31 December 2014.

"Only eight people applied for citizenship under the CAA. Even among them, only two have come for interview," Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said it had become clear that members of the Bengali Hindu community who don't feature on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) wouldn't apply under the CAA for citizenship.

"They say they came to India prior to 1971," said Sarma, referring to the cut-off year for citizenship in Assam.

Assam conducted a Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizenship (NCR) exercise, the list of which came out in 2019. About 19 lakh people didn't find their names on the updated NRC list that proves citizenship.

"I have met many people, they are telling us that 'we are convinced about our Indian citizenship, we want to prove that in a court of law'," said Sarma. "That is the general sentiment among the people in Assam," he added.

Asked if cases in the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam would be withdrawn, the chief minister said that cases might need to be paused for a few months.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the proceedings at Foreigners Tribunal have to be paused for two-three months and the people given a chance to apply for citizenship under the CAA.

"Anybody [according to CAA] who has come to India before 2015, has the first right to apply for citizenship. If they don't apply, we will lodge a case for them. So this is a statutory instruction. We will deport those who have come after 2015," he said.

Sarma also called "misleading" reports that cases against Hindu Bengalis in Foreigner Tribunals were being dropped.

"We cannot drop any case. We are only suggesting that before filing a case, applicants should apply through the portal. Even if a case is filed, there will be no result as they are entitled to citizenship," he clarified, responding to a query.

"We are not deciding to drop or not drop cases. We are simply flagging the legal provisions," he added.