One dead as fresh clashes erupt between Afghan, Pakistani border forces

South Asia

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

One dead as fresh clashes erupt between Afghan, Pakistani border forces

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 08:04 pm
Rescue workers escort a man injured during cross-border shelling and gunfire, at a hospital in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai
Rescue workers escort a man injured during cross-border shelling and gunfire, at a hospital in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai

Clashes erupted once again between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing on Thursday, resulting in one death and over a dozen injuries, Pakistani officials said.

Previously, cross-border shelling and gunfire killed eight Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier on Sunday near the same crossing, which connects Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan with the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.

Thursday's fighting started when Pakistani forces repairing a portion of the border fence damaged during Sunday's clashes came under attack from the Afghan side of the frontier, a provincial official Balochistan, Zahid Saleem, told Reuters.

Both sides blamed each other for instigating Sunday's clashes.

Afghanistan's ministry of defence, run by the Taliban administration, said in a post on Twitter that Pakistani forces had opened fire first, and called for a resolution of the issue through negotiations.

"Negative actions and creating excuses for war will benefit no one," the ministry said.

Saleem, who is additional chief secretary of the province, said Afghan mortar shells had landed in civilian settlements on the Pakistani side.

"One civilian has been killed and 12 others, including women and children, were injured," a local official of the Pakistani border area of Chaman said, adding that clashes were still ongoing.

The police spokesman of the Afghan province of Kandahar did not reply to a Reuters request for comment on the casualties.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have for decades had territorial disputes at their border and the Chaman crossing was closed for several days after similar clashes last month.

Chaman-Spin Boldak is the second busiest crossing between the two countries and a key trade route through which large quantities of critical goods move in and out of landlocked Afghanistan.

World+Biz

Afganistan / Pakistan / Border Clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

6h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

6h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

7h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

2h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

2h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit