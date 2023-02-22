Ola, Uber, and Rapido bike taxi banned in Delhi with immediate effect

South Asia

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:47 am

Photo: Collected
Uber, Ola and Rapido bike taxi services have now been banned in Delhi.

Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice to the ride-sharing companies to put a stop to bike taxi services with immediate effect, reports India Today. 

"It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is purely commercial operation and a violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988," the transport department said in the notice.

The notice sent by the transport department has explicitly mentioned that if the Ola, Uber, and Rapido riders continue to provide bike taxi service in Delhi, then a fine of Rs5,000 will be charged.

If the offence is committed the second time or subsequently, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be charged as well as imprisonment.

In addition to this, the driving license of the driver will also get suspended for a minimum period of three years, according to the details mentioned in the official notice sent to the ride-sharing companies.

The fine for Ola, Uber and Rapido will be much higher.

The notice highlighted that these digital platforms that are providing bike taxi rides to users will be charged with a fine of Rs1 lakh under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if they facilitate the operation.

