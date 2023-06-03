Odisha train accident: World leaders express grief over deadly mishap

South Asia

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 03:18 pm

Related News

Odisha train accident: World leaders express grief over deadly mishap

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 03:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

More than 290 people were killed and over 900 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in Odisha's Balasore.

The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.

Here are some of the world leaders who have express grief over deadly mishap:

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in Odisha. 

"We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," reads the message.

Turkey extends condolences to victims for Coromandel Express tragedy

Türkiye extends its condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in Balasore train accident as well as to people and Government of India and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Sonia Gandhi pained, anguished by terrible train disaster

"I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families," said Sonia Gandhi.

Afghanistan's Taliban, Pakistan express grief over deadly mishap

The foreign affairs ministries of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Saturday extended their condolences over the deadly Balasore mishap that killed nearly 300 people in Odisha.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India..," tweets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expresses condolences to the victims of train accident

I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The people of India are in our thoughts in this time of sorrow. Europe mourns with you: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

 

India / Odisha train accident / Train accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

6h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

19h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

20h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study