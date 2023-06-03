Odisha train accident: World leaders express grief over deadly mishap
More than 290 people were killed and over 900 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in Odisha's Balasore.
The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.
Here are some of the world leaders who have express grief over deadly mishap:
Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in Odisha.
"We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," reads the message.
Turkey extends condolences to victims for Coromandel Express tragedy
Türkiye extends its condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in Balasore train accident as well as to people and Government of India and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.
Sonia Gandhi pained, anguished by terrible train disaster
"I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families," said Sonia Gandhi.
Afghanistan's Taliban, Pakistan express grief over deadly mishap
The foreign affairs ministries of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Saturday extended their condolences over the deadly Balasore mishap that killed nearly 300 people in Odisha.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India..," tweets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expresses condolences to the victims of train accident
I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The people of India are in our thoughts in this time of sorrow. Europe mourns with you: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen