Nupur Sharma skips police summons

South Asia

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:55 am

Related News

Nupur Sharma skips police summons

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday skipped an appearance at Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata, which sent her a notice on the basis of an FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an officer said.

Citing fear of a "possible attack" on her, Sharma sent an email seeking four weeks' time for her appearance, an officer said.

"Nupur Sharma wrote to us to say that she will not be coming to Narkeldanga Police Station today... she has cited her apprehension about possible attacks as the reason for her inability to come. She has sought at least four weeks' time..."

During the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking on a motion tabled in the West Bengal Assembly against the controversial remarks made by Sharma, said that provocative statements are being made to vitiate the atmosphere in the country.

"I don't want to name anyone as the matter is sub-judice. Some people are deliberately making provocative statements to vitiate the atmosphere. I think those who have made such remarks should have been arrested long ago," she said.

World+Biz

Nupur Sharma / Prophet remarks / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

2h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

19m | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

19m | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

1h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply