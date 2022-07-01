Nupur Sharma 'single-handedly responsible for what's happening' in country: Indian SC

01 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 01:31 pm

Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP amid controversy over her comments on Prophet Mohammed

BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photo: Collected
BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photo: Collected

The Indian Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma as it said: "She is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country". Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed - amid the dispute over Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi - had triggered a huge row.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took action against her and another party leader - Naveen Jindal - amid controversy over their comments. Several countries - including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait - sent official notes to India over the matter. India, however, had underscored that "all religions are equally respected in the country".

Sharma's "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire", the top court said on Friday, taking a strong view as the 37-year-old leader requested getting all the FIRs (first information reports) filed against her - in different parts of the country - transferred to Delhi.

"She should apologise to the whole country," the court said.

"Her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur," the court further underlined, referring to the beheading of a tailor in the Rajasthan district earlier this week, which had sparked huge tensions. Strict curbs are still place in Udaipur, which has been a popular tourist destination among tourists in India and abroad.

In her petition, Sharma had said she had been facing life threats. Earlier, Naveen Jindal too had said he and his family were facing threats.

The Indian SC has refused her relief and underscored: "When you lodge a complaint against someone that person is arrested but nobody dares to touch you. That shows your clout."

Fact-checker Mohammad Zubair - who had highlighted Sharma's comments on Prophet - was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday over a tweet he had posted in 2018.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, had witnessed protests in the country over the remarks.

Nupur Sharma / India / BJP / Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

