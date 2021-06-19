North Korea's Kim tightens ruling party discipline, appoints new politburo members

Reuters
19 June, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 11:17 am

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the opening of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers&#039; Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on June 16, 2021 by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Photo :Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the opening of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on June 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Photo :Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reinforced the ruling Workers' Party discipline and appointed new members of its powerful politburo, state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

The party's central committee held a plenary meeting for a fourth and last day where it reviewed organisational and ideological issues for its central leadership organ.

Some members of the leadership expressed "remorse for failing to live up to the expectations," after Kim pointed out "serious problems" with their lifestyle, KCNA said, without elaborating.

The central committee's powerful politburo also elected Thae Hyong Chol, vice president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, as a new member, and U Sang Chol, an official at the party's Central Auditing Commission, as an alternate member, KCNA said.

The party gathering kicked off on Tuesday.

During earlier sessions, Kim called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation, blaming the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons, and urged preparation for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States in his first direct comment on US President Joe Biden's administration.

