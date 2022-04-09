No-trust motion: Session on Pakistan PM Imran's fate adjourned again

The National Assembly session to decide the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been adjourned yet again and is now expected to resume at 9:30pm after Isha prayers.

The session began at 10:30am and so far three breaks have been taken by the assembly as the PTI government is trying to avoid a vote on the no-confidence motion, The News reported.

However, Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser reportedly said he won't allow no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the parliament.

He stated since he shares a 30-year relationship with the prime minister, he cannot allow the voting to take place, reports Geo News.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser was chairing today's session when it began at 10:30am sharp, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, and with the recitation of the Holy Quran. It was followed by the national anthem and prayers for the recently deceased mother of MNA Shazia Sobia, reports DAWN.

However, Amjad Ali Khan Niazi chaired the session for a brief period as the session resumed after the adjournment before Qaiser returned.

The report claims citing sources that the session has been deliberately delayed and the government ministers will try to make their speeches lengthier.

The crucial NA session was adjourned by the chair after opposition members intercepted Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's speech and demanded voting on the motion, reports The News International.

The Pakistan Supreme Court in a landmark judgement on Thursday declared the ruling of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri unconstitutional and directed that the voting should be held on the motion according to the agenda issued on 3 April.

When the session started today, Asad Qaiser said he would like the House to debate on the "foreign conspiracy, triggering an angry response from the Opposition members.

At this, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif stood up and reminded the chair that he is duty-bound to follow the orders of the Supreme Court.

Shahbaz said that April 7 was the "brightest day" in the history of Pakistan when the Supreme Court of Pakistan acknowledged the "unconstitutional act" of the NA speaker, deputy speaker and prime minister and declared it "null and void".

"The apex court did not take the support of the doctrine of necessity and instead buried it forever," he said, adding that the entire nation is thankful.

He urged the NA speaker to conduct proceedings in accordance with the SC's directives, warning him that he [Asad Qaiser] will violate the constitution if he takes up any other agenda, including the "foreign conspiracy".

The Opposition leader, then, read a related para from the written order of the SC.

"Under the court's directives, you are bound to take up this agenda item and no other item. That is the intent of the order and you cannot deviate from it," he said.

Amid protest from the Opposition benches, Shahbaz called on the speaker to hold voting on the motion forthwith.

Replying to his demand and constant reminder of the apex court's verdict, the speaker said: "The SC's orders will be followed in true letter and spirit."

PTI submits references against dissidents to NA speaker

Amid the crucial NA proceedings, the PTI submitted references against its 20 dissident members to the NA speaker. The references were sent by the prime minister and handed over to Qaiser by the PTI's chief whip in the NA, Amir Dogar.

The references were filed under Article 63-A of the Constitution, which suggests disqualification on grounds of defection for not obeying the parliamentary party's directions in the election of the prime minister, chief minister or vote of confidence or no confidence or money bill etc.

The text of the references said that the dissidents were exposed via "large-scale broadcast and videos" to have left the PTI, joined the opposition for the no-trust motion against the prime minister and no denials or rebuttals were issued to the apparent acts of defection.

The references stated that show-cause notices were sent to the dissidents to clarify why declarations to de-seat them from the NA should not be issued against them but the individuals failed to respond to them or clarify their position.

The text said that the members had failed to adhere to their "sacred duty" and had deceived the confidence of the party, the voters and the public by changing their loyalties to another party and caused "irreparable loss to the democratic system ... and blatantly injured the cause and object of the PTI".

The speaker was requested to initiate proceedings to de-seat the members since they were held to have defected from the PTI under Article 63-A. According to the text, sufficient material was available to hold that the members had exhibited a "change of loyalty" by joining another party and willfully defied the PTI's trust and policy and violated their oath.

'Opposition is a part of US conspiracy'

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari's speech revolved around the alleged US influence on Pakistani politics. "It is this nation's misfortune that America has always been successful in [changing] the leaders of Pakistan."

She recalled that the opposition was invited to check the 'threat letter' that according to government is 'proof' of a foreign-funded conspiracy.

"But I know why you did not come ... because you're a part of that conspiracy, which clearly states that 'if you will oust Imran Khan and no-confidence vote is successful, then the nation will be forgiven.

"What will be forgiven? What crime has Pakistan done? An independent foreign policy? Who the hell is America to forgive us? And for what crime? For God's sake have some shame. This is America's old ways. In the 1950s, America and UK conspired to oust Iranian leader Musaddik — who was a democratic leader."

She said America has either ousted democratic leaders or assassinated them and has installed dictatorship in countries.

"A few days ago, [US President Joe] Biden went to Poland and said 'remove Putin and bring regime change'. This is America's way."

Mazari said the ECP's statement of not being able to hold elections, too, was a part of this conspiracy.

Following Mazari's speech, the session was initially adjourned for a 20-minute Asar prayers break, following which another adjournment was taken till 7:30pm due to Iftar break.

'We intend to act in a democratic manner'

Addressing the session, Pakistan Foreign Minister Sah Mehmood Qureshi said that his leader (PM Imran Khan) is "disappointed" but will respect the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Reacting to the speech of Shehbaz Sharif, the foreign minister said that tabling a no-confidence motion against the prime minister is their constitutional right, adding that it is his duty to defend the prime minister.

"We intend to defend the no-confidence motion in a constitutional democratic manner," said Shah Mehmood.

Complying with the top court's order, the NA session for voting on the no-trust resolution has been convened 10:30 am today, he said, adding that the session will continue till the completion of the process.

The foreign minister said that the Opposition had been demanding new elections for the past four years. The prime minister decided to go to the people to come out of this crisis. However, the SC rejected the speaker's ruling, adding that they accepted the top court's decision.

FM Qureshi said that it has a background that why "our friends" move the court and why a suo moto notice was taken on the speaker's ruling.

NA speaker Qasim Khan Suri did not refuse the constitutional process, he said, adding that in view of the "foreign conspiracy" it was necessary to adjourn the session for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, the Opposition's lawmakers started chanting slogans for voting on the no-trust motion and disrupted the foreign minister's speech.

At this, the speaker adjourned the session till 12:30 pm.

'Clueless, worried'

While commenting on the speaker's move, parliamentary affairs expert Ahmed Bilal Mehboob told The News International that it is difficult to understand the justification for adjourning the sitting and that also for one and a half hour.

"It can not be a lunch break as it is the fasting month; it is not even prayer time. I am totally clueless and, I must say, worried. "

Joint Opposition meets before NA session

Prior to the NA session, the lawmakers of opposition parties held a meeting where 175 MNAs were present, according to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended by top opposition leaders including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP's Amir Haider Hoti and others.

'It will be joint Opposition govt'

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that they would form a coalition government comprising all the Opposition parties, adding, "It will not be only PML-N government."

The PML-N leader made these remarks while speaking to the media earlier today after arriving at the assembly.

When asked will you trial Imran Khan or he will be pardoned if the no-trust motion against him succeeds? The PML-N leader replied, "Why do you ask such questions which I cannot answer."

NA agenda

As per the agenda issued by the National Assembly secretariat six-point agenda included question hour, two calling attention notices, matters under Rule 18 and voting on the no-confidence resolution moved by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition on March 28, 2022.

The text of the resolution is as follows: "Through this Resolution under clause (1) of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no confidence in the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and consequently he should cease to hold office under clause (4) ibid."

Voting procedure

The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 determine the voting process on the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister and sum up the whole process in the `Second Schedule' for voting on the motion.

The rules state that resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the PM under Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 shall be decided under the provisions of the Second Schedule.

The Second Schedule states the NA speaker shall direct that the bells be rung for five minutes before the commencement of voting to enable members, not present in the chamber, to be present.

Immediately after the bells stop ringing, all the entrances to the lobby shall be locked and the assembly staff posted at each entrance shall not allow any entry or exit through those entrances until the voting, is concluded.

The speaker shall then read out the resolution before the assembly and ask the members who wish to vote in favour of the resolution to pass in single file, through the entrance where tellers, shall be posted to record the votes.

On reaching the desk of the tellers, each member shall, in turn, call out the division number allotted to him under the rules.

The tellers shall then mark off his number on the division list simultaneously, calling out the name of the member.

In order to ensure that his vote has been properly recorded, the member shall not move off until he has clearly heard the teller, calling out his name.

After a member has recorded his vote, he shall not return to the chamber until bells are rung.

When the speaker finds that all the members who wished to vote have recorded their votes, he shall announce that the voting has concluded.

Thereupon, the NA Secretary shall cause the division list to be collected, count the recorded votes and present the result of the count to the speaker.

The speaker shall then direct that the bells be rung for two minutes to enable the members to return to the chamber.

After the bells stop ringing, the speaker shall announce the result to the Assembly.

Rule 38 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 further states that a resolution for a vote of confidence under rule 36 has been passed or rejected, as the case may be, or a resolution of no-confidence under rule 37 has been passed, the Speaker shall forthwith intimate the result in writing to the President and the Secretary shall cause a notification to be published in the Gazette.