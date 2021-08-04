No plans to tweak Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian govt tells parliament

South Asia

Hindustan Times
04 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 04:25 pm

The CAA came into force on January 10, 2020, after it was notified on December 12, 2019

Citizenship Amendement Act faced fierce criticism and protests from all quarters of society across the country after it came into effect on January 10, 2020. (File photo)
Citizenship Amendement Act faced fierce criticism and protests from all quarters of society across the country after it came into effect on January 10, 2020. (File photo)

The Indian government told the country's Rajya Sabha in a written response on Wednesday that the government has no plans to revise the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to include other minorities under the purview of the Act.

India's minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, in response to a written query by Indian Union Muslim League MP Abdul Wahab, told the Upper House of the Parliament that the those eligible to be covered by the CAA may submit applications for grant of citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the Centre.

The CAA came into force on January 10, 2020, after it was notified on December 12, 2019.

"The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the CAA," Rai told the Parliament in writing.

