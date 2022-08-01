No Myanmar representation at Asean-led meeting, chair says

South Asia

Reuters
01 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

No Myanmar representation at Asean-led meeting, chair says

Reuters
01 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 02:59 pm
Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders&#039; meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Myanmar will not be represented at an international gathering of foreign ministers in Cambodia this week, a spokesperson for the Asean chair said on Monday, after its military rulers declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative instead.

The Southeast Asian bloc Asean has since late last year barred the Myanmar junta from joining its meetings due to its lack of progress in implementing an Asean peace plan its generals agreed to after a coup in February 2021.

Top News / World+Biz

ASEAN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

6h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

6h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

7h | Brands
Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

26m | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

2h | Videos
Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

8h | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT