No individual can be forced to get vaccinated: Indian SC

South Asia

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 12:08 pm

Related News

No individual can be forced to get vaccinated: Indian SC

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 12:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

No individual can be forced to get vaccinated as "bodily integrity is a part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21", the Indian Supreme Court said on Monday during a hearing on the government's current policy.

The top court of the country has directed all authorities and educational institutions, including the private ones, "to review all vaccine mandates if not already recalled."

The government's current vaccine policy has been found by the court to be not "unreasonable", considering the seriousness of illness, reduction in oxygen levels, mortality rate and expert opinion, the bench said.

While the suggestion by the court is limited to the petition at hand, it will "not stop or prevent the government from taking any step in future to control the spread of the pandemic", according to the bench.

"Till numbers are low, we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed on unvaccinated individuals on access to public areas or recall the same if already not done," the bench said.

Referring to vaccines for children, the court approved "the policy to vaccinate those under 18 but directed the centre to make public all clinical trials, key findings and results of vaccines" that have already been cleared.

Talking about the cases linked to adverse effects, the court has told the central government "to facilitate information of all suspected adverse effects on a virtual platform which is easily accessible to the public."

The petitioner had raised concerns over not enough data being available over the efficacy of the vaccines.

More than 189 crore vaccine doses have been given so far, according to the official data, as India eyes expanding the coverage. While the booster doses for all adults were allowed last month, the government has also cleared vaccines for children above 5 years of age.

 

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

Covid-19 Vaccination / Covid -19 / Coronavirus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

23h | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

1d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

1h | Videos
Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

1h | Videos
Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

2h | Videos
5 best mobile phones under TK10000!

5 best mobile phones under TK10000!

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters