Nithari killings: Who is Surendra Koli? A recap of chilling case

16 October, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:42 pm

Surinder Koli worked as a domestic help at Moninder Singh Pandher's house - who is co-accused in the case.

Surinder Koli. Photo: Collected
Surinder Koli. Photo: Collected

The Allahabad high court on Monday acquitted Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida citing "lack of evidence". Both accused had been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder. However, with this verdict of the court, their death penalty stands cancelled.

Both had been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder. A two-judge bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice SHA Rizvi allowed the appeals filed by Koli and Pandher challenging the death sentence given by the CBI court in Ghaziabad.

"The Allahabad High Court has acquitted Moninder Singh Pandher in the two appeals against him. There were a total of six cases against him. Koli has been acquitted in all appeals against him here," Pandher's lawyer Manisha Bhandari told news agency ANI.

Who is Surendra Koli? A recap of the chilling murder case:

  1. Surinder Koli worked as a domestic help at Moninder Singh Pandher's house - who is co-accused in the case. The two allegedly raped and murdered children and women at Pandher's Noida home.
  2. The sensational killings came to light in December 2006 when the skeletons of eight children were found in a drain near a house in Nithari village in Noida. After further digging and searching, several more remains of children were found - most of whom were of children and young women around the area.
  3. Within 10 days, the CBI took over the case and its search resulted in the recovery of more bones. Upon investigation, Koli and his employer Pandher were taken into custody - during which Koli confessed to the crimes. Reportedly, he also confessed to raping the dead victims and eating their body parts.
  4. A total of 19 cases were lodged against Pandher and Koli in 2007 for murders, abductions, and rapes besides destruction of evidence. Pandher was charged with immortal trafficking as well. However, the CBI had filed closure reports in three of the 19 cases due to lack of evidence.
  5. The authorities suspended two policemen for failing to take action despite being informed about a number of children missing.

