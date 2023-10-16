Nithari killings: Who is Surendra Koli? A recap of chilling case

The Allahabad high court on Monday acquitted Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida citing "lack of evidence". Both accused had been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder. However, with this verdict of the court, their death penalty stands cancelled.

Both had been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder. A two-judge bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice SHA Rizvi allowed the appeals filed by Koli and Pandher challenging the death sentence given by the CBI court in Ghaziabad.

"The Allahabad High Court has acquitted Moninder Singh Pandher in the two appeals against him. There were a total of six cases against him. Koli has been acquitted in all appeals against him here," Pandher's lawyer Manisha Bhandari told news agency ANI.

Who is Surendra Koli? A recap of the chilling murder case: