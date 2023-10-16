Nithari killings: Men jailed for India 'house of horrors' murders freed

South Asia

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:42 pm

Related News

Nithari killings: Men jailed for India 'house of horrors' murders freed

At least 19 young women and children had been raped, killed and dismembered. Police alleged at the time that the murders took place inside Pandher's house, where Koli worked as a servant.

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:42 pm
Surinder Koli. Photo: Collected
Surinder Koli. Photo: Collected

A court in India has acquitted two men who spent years on death row for the rape and murder of 19 women and children in 2005.

Surinder Koli and his businessman employer Moninder Singh Pandher were convicted in 2009 in a gruesome case that shocked the country, reports BBC.

They were held in 2006 after body parts were found near their home near Delhi.

Nithari killings: Who is Surendra Koli? A recap of chilling case

On Monday, the Allahabad High Court found Koli innocent in 12 cases in which he had been sentenced to death.

The court also found Pandher not guilty in the two cases against him. The two men were acquitted due to "lack of evidence", their lawyer told the media. The full court judgement has not been released.

The murders came to light in 2006 after body parts and children's clothing were found inside a sewer in front of Moninder Singh Pandher's house in a wealthy suburb of the capital called Noida.

At least 19 young women and children had been raped, killed and dismembered. Police alleged at the time that the murders took place inside Pandher's house, where Koli worked as a servant.

Police alleged that the children, remains of whom were found hidden in bags, were lured to their deaths by Koli, who offered them sweets and chocolate. They alleged that during the investigation, Koli had confessed to cannibalism and necrophilia. He later retracted his confession in court saying it had been beaten out of him.

India's top investigation agency CBI registered 19 cases against the two men. While Koli was charged with murder, abduction, rape and destruction of evidence, Pandher was charged with immoral trafficking.

The murders caused national outrage, with many accusing the police of negligence. The media had dubbed it the "house of horrors" because of the shocking nature of the crimes.

Local residents said that police failed to act because many of those reported missing came from poor families. They lived in a nearby slum called Nithari and the case has also been referred to as the "Nithari killings".

Top News / World+Biz

Surinder Koli / Nithari Killings / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

37m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World