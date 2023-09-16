India seeks Nipah virus antibody doses from Australia; plans to work on vaccine

South Asia

Hindustan Times
16 September, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 09:58 am

Related News

India seeks Nipah virus antibody doses from Australia; plans to work on vaccine

Nipah virus: Kerala reported sixth Nipah virus case while India has sought antibody treatment from Australia

Hindustan Times
16 September, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 09:58 am
Staff members install a sign reading &quot;Nipah isolation ward, entry strictly prohibited&quot; at a hospital where a ward is being prepared for suspected Nipah virus patients in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India, September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Staff members install a sign reading "Nipah isolation ward, entry strictly prohibited" at a hospital where a ward is being prepared for suspected Nipah virus patients in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India, September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

A fresh case of Nipah virus was confirmed in India's Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of infections to six while the fatalities remain two. Kerala is grappling with a renewed surge in Nipah cases – the brain-damaging virus which spreads through contact with the body fluids of infected bats, pigs or people. The virus was first detected in 2018.

In view of the situation, the state government is in a high alert mode, testing those who are on the high-risk contact list of the infected persons. The Kerala Health department said it has identified a total of 1,080 persons in the contact list of the positive patients and has started collecting samples.

Meanwhile, as the Indian government makes efforts to contain the spread of the virus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced Friday that it would procure from Australia 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody for its treatment.

Nipah virus top updates:

1)ICMR DG Rajeev Bahl on Friday said, "The medicine being procured from Australia needs to be given during the early stage of the infection." According to him, no one so far has been administered the medicine in India. He added that the mortality rate in Nipah among the infected is very high (between 40 and 70 per cent) compared to the mortality in Covid, which was 2-3 per cent. Bahl said that ICMR is also planning to start work on developing a vaccine against the viral disease.

2) The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government to issue guidelines, if required, for pilgrimage to Sabarimala when it opens for monthly puja in view of the outbreak.

3)As a precautionary measure, all educational institutes in Kozhikode will remain shut for a week until next Sunday while online classes will be ensured. Meanwhile, all hospitals treating Nipah cases have been directed to form a medical board to meet twice a day and to hand over the report to the health department.

4)Health minister Veena George said that about 29 people in other districts are in the contact list of Nipah-infected people. He said that the contact list is likely to increase and added that as many as 17 persons who had attended the cremation of the man who died on August 30 were put under isolation.

5)Meanwhile, the Kerala police lodged a case in this regard against a man for allegedly posting fake news related to the virus. Koyilandi resident 40-year-old Anil Kumar, a newspaper agent, allegedly circulated fake news through social media, claiming that "Nipah was a fake narrative created by pharma companies," a senior police official said.

Top News / World+Biz

Nipah virus / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

11h | TBS World