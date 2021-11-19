New Pakistan law allows chemical castration of serial rapists

South Asia

Reuters
19 November, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 08:49 am

Related News

New Pakistan law allows chemical castration of serial rapists

Parliament passed the law on Wednesday and it came into effect immediately, government official Waqar Hussain said

Reuters
19 November, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 08:49 am
People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women and girls, during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women and girls, during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Pakistan has introduced chemical castration as a possible punishment for serial rapists under a law that also calls for faster trials of suspected sexual offenders, a government official said on Thursday.

Parliament passed the law on Wednesday and it came into effect immediately, government official Waqar Hussain said.

Chemical castration, carried out by the use of drugs and reversible, is practised in Poland, South Korea, the Czech Republic and some US states.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said last year he wanted to introduce the penalty amid a national outcry over increasing offences and the specific case of a mother of two driving along a major highway who was dragged out of her car and raped by two men at gunpoint.

Fewer than 3 percent of rapists are convicted in courts in Pakistan, according to the non-profit organisation, War Against Rape.

Amnesty International has called for investigations into the causes of sexual assaults instead of opting for harsher punishments.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / rape / Castration / chemical castration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

15h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

15h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

16h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka