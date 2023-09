A mural features the image of late Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was slain on the grounds of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in June 2023, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

New Delhi said Thursday is seeking the reduction of Canadian diplomatic staff in India, as a row over the killing of a Sikh separatist deepens.

"We have informed the Canadian government there should be parity in diplomatic presence", foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters. "Their numbers here are very much higher than ours in Canada... I assume there will be a reduction."