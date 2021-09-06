New Afghan govt to be announced in ‘few days’, say Taliban

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 04:14 pm

FILE PHOTO: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer /File Photo
A new Taliban-led Afghan government will be announced in "few days", Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said. 

"The government will probably be a caretaker government for now, with room for reform, change and other fundamental steps," Mujahid told a press conference in the capital Kabul, reports the Al Jazeera.

"In the next few days we will witness the announcement of the government," he said, adding that elections were "not in sight for now".

"The next government will decide how the next procedure will proceed," Mujahid said.

"There is no excuse for the war to continue," Mujahid also remarked.

"The country needs to move more towards stability. No one is allowed to create chaos in any corner of the country," he added.

"We wanted to resolve the Panjshir issue through talks, we tried very hard. But some who had fled Kabul, carrying weapons and vehicles from the treasury, wanted to disturb the nation. They responded negatively to our delegations. Panjshir is in the hands of security forces," said Mujahid.

