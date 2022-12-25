Nepal's ex-guerrilla chief set to become new prime minister

South Asia

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 07:24 pm

Related News

Nepal's ex-guerrilla chief set to become new prime minister

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 07:24 pm
FILE PHOTO: Former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, who is opposing the current Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as K.P. Oli, take part in a mass gathering against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
FILE PHOTO: Former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, who is opposing the current Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as K.P. Oli, take part in a mass gathering against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy will take over as prime minister in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament, party officials said on Sunday.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda - meaning "terrible" or "fierce" – will head the new government for the first half of the five-year term with the support of the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and some other smaller groups.

Prachanda will step down in 2025, making way for the UML to take over the office, local media reported.

"This is the understanding. Remaining work of distribution of key other posts and ministries is still to be worked out," Dev Gurung, the general secretary of Prachanda's Maoist Centre party told Reuters after a meeting of the new coalition.

Gurung said Prachanda would soon go to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to stake his claim for the prime minister's job.

UML's general secretary Shankar Pokhrel said the new deal "has opened up the way" to form the new government, more than a month after the elections.

The new coalition comes to power after Prachanda,68, surprisingly walked out of the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress party. Deuba refused to back Prachanda for the prime minister's job.

Prachanda's Maoist Centre party won 32 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives. The UML has 78 seats, and the rest, required for the 138-majority, will be controlled by smaller groups.

Nepal has seen 10 government changes since 2008 when the 239-year-old monarchy was abolished.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Pushpa Kamal Dahal / Nepal PM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

6h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

9h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

10h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

50m | TBS Today
Will Russia-Ukraine war end in new year?

Will Russia-Ukraine war end in new year?

1h | TBS Current Affairs
Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

2h | TBS Insight
World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain