Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain

South Asia

Reuters
21 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 04:10 pm

Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain

Reuters
21 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Light illuminates Mount Everest, during sunset in Solukhumbu District also known as the Everest region, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
Light illuminates Mount Everest, during sunset in Solukhumbu District also known as the Everest region, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo

A 47-year-old Nepali sherpa has set a climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 metres (26,247 ft) for a second time, his agency said on Thursday.

Sanu Sherpa, from Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal, reached the top of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 metres is the 13th highest, on Thursday morning, his Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu.

"He is the only person in the world to scale each of the 14 highest mountains twice," Nibesh Karki, the company's executive director told Reuters. No further details were available.

Eight of the 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, are in Nepal. The other six are in Pakistan and the Tibet region of China.

World+Biz

Nepali Sherpa / Sanu Sherpa / Pakistan mountain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

7h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

9h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

34m | Videos
Is English language skill make students more efficient?

Is English language skill make students more efficient?

34m | Videos
Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

4h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership