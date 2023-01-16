Nepal: Video captures moment of fatal crash; Indian passenger's FB Live

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead after a Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard crashed minutes before landing in Nepal's Pokhara.

Five of the 68 dead in Nepal's worst aviation disaster in three decades were Indians. One of the five deceased Indians, Sonu Jaiswal, shot Facebook live aboard the ill-fated plane.

The video opens with shots of passengers sitting inside the plane and Pokhara city below, seen from the plane's window.

Suddenly there is an explosion, and the phone goes topsy-turvy.

The final few seconds of the video show a horrifying fire outside the window, and the cries of distraught passengers can also be heard.

The five Indians killed in the Nepal plane crash were Sonu Jaiswal (35), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Abhishek Kushwaha (27), Vishal Sharma (22) and Sanjay Jaiswal (26).

