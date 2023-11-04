Nepal earthquake: Strong tremors felt across northern India

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Lamidanda area in Jajarkot district. Tremors were felt across several north Indian cities, including the Delhi-NCR region, at around 11.30 pm.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. It occurred at a latitude of 28.84 N and a longitude of 82.19 E. This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

Here are the top updates: