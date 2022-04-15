Nepal discourages imports amid falling forex reserves

South Asia

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 09:23 pm

Related News

Nepal discourages imports amid falling forex reserves

Nepal's main sources of foreign currency are tourism, remittances from overseas workers and foreign aid

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 09:23 pm
A man sits outside a money exchange at Thamel, a major tourist hub, as government tightens imports of cars, gold and cosmetics after the foreign exchange reserves have fallen in Kathmandu, Nepal Apr12, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File
A man sits outside a money exchange at Thamel, a major tourist hub, as government tightens imports of cars, gold and cosmetics after the foreign exchange reserves have fallen in Kathmandu, Nepal Apr12, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File

Nepal is running out of foreign exchange reserves needed to import medicine, petroleum products, cars and a range of other items, and will run out in seven months if things don't improve, a central bank official said Friday.

The central bank has raised interest rates, hoping this will discourage people from buying imports and help boost foreign exchange reserves, said Gunakar Bhatta, a spokesman for Nepal Rastriya Bank, the central bank, reports Bloomberg.

"We are concerned about the sustainability of our foreign exchange reserves," Bhatta said.

But he said there already are signs that the situation is getting better with the slowing of the pandemic. More tourists have begun to arrive and increasing numbers of Nepalese are going abroad to earn foreign currency and send it back home, he said.

"Compared to previous years, the foreign exchange reserve level has come down, but we can manage it because the number of migrant workers that are going abroad has increased," Bhatta said.

Nepal's main sources of foreign currency are tourism, remittances from overseas workers and foreign aid.

Normally, hundreds of thousands of foreign tourists visit Nepal every year. However, the number declined sharply due to restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourists are trickling back, with hundreds of climbers already applying to climb the world's highest peaks and thousands more trekking on mountain trails.

Nepal has few exports and imports almost everything from abroad. Motor vehicles and oil products account for one fourth of the imports, Bhatta said.

The finance ministry said earlier this week that the government is working to reduce imports of gold and luxury goods, but did not provide details.

Top News / World+Biz

Nepal / Nepal economic crisis / Nepal foreign reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

1d | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

11h | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

11h | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals