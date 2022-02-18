Nepal to become first country to deploy India's UPI platform

South Asia

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:19 am

Related News

Nepal to become first country to deploy India's UPI platform

This collaboration will enable the last-mile consumers in Nepal to reap the benefits of an open interoperable payments system driving immediate payment transfers between bank accounts and merchant payments in real-time

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:19 am
In 2021, UPI enabled 3,900 crore financial transactions valuing USD 940 billion, which is equivalent to approximately 31 per cent of India&#039;s GDP. (Twitter/ @UPI_NPCI)
In 2021, UPI enabled 3,900 crore financial transactions valuing USD 940 billion, which is equivalent to approximately 31 per cent of India's GDP. (Twitter/ @UPI_NPCI)

Nepal will be the first country to adopt India's UPI system, which will play a pivotal role in transforming the digital economy of the neighbouring country, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday.

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of NPCI, has joined hands with Gateway Payments Service (GPS) and Manam Infotech to provide the services in Nepal.

GPS is the authorised payment system operator in Nepal and Manam Infotech will deploy Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in that country.

The collaboration will serve the larger digital public good in Nepal and bolster interoperable real-time person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions in the neighbouring country, NPCI said in a statement.

"Nepal shall be the first country outside of India to adopt UPI as the payments platform driving the digitalization of cash transactions and furthering the vision and objectives of the Nepal Government and Nepal Rastra Bank as the Central bank," it said.

This collaboration will enable the last-mile consumers in Nepal to reap the benefits of an open interoperable payments system driving immediate payment transfers between bank accounts and merchant payments in real-time.

It will also enable the way forward for real-time cross-border P2P remittances between Nepal and India, NPCI said. UPI service has created a significant positive impact in India in terms of the country's digital payment transformation, Rajesh Prasad Manandhar, CEO of GPS said.

"We expect UPI in Nepal would play a pivotal role in transforming the digital economy of the country and dreams of building a less-cash society," he said.

In 2021, UPI enabled 3,900 crore financial transactions valuing USD 940 billion, which is equivalent to approximately 31 per cent of India's GDP.

"At NIPL, we are committed to transforming payments by taking our robust payments solutions to global markets and collaborating with local payment system operators. We are confident that this initiative will stand as a testimony to NIPL's technological capabilities and vision of scaling our unique offerings globally," Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL said in the statement.

UPI's real-time payment infrastructure will help catalyze the process of financial inclusion in Nepal and will also create more opportunities for businesses, NPCI said.

It will help modernize Nepal's digital payment infrastructure and bring the convenience of digital payments to citizens of Nepal.

"Manam has always been part of major digital transformation across the various regions of the world, we believe this partnership will eliminate all the barriers of payment transformation within Nepal and across the border thereby transforming the regional economy," Naga Babu Ramineni, Director of Manam said.

UPI is amongst the most successful real-time payments (RTP) systems globally, providing – simplicity, safety, and security in P2P and P2M transactions in India.

Nepal has a population of about 30 million (3 crore) with around 45 per cent banked. Mobile penetration of over 135 per cent with 65 per cent of the population using smartphones provides a bedrock for seamless replication of the digital revolution in India to be replicated in Nepal, NPCI said.

Over the next few months, all three companies will work closely together to deploy UPI in Nepal along with all the functionalities and features presently available in India.

NIPL, being an internationally focused subsidiary of NPCI, is looking to drive deep collaboration with overseas partners in the areas of UPI like deployment, cross-border remittance, acceptance, using indigenously developed technologies in digital payments, NCPI said. 

 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

India / Nepal / UPI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

25m | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

55m | Features
Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

23h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

13h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

15h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

15h | Videos
United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 