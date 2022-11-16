Nearly 2.5 lakh Bangladeshis among 15.24 lakh foreigners visited India in 2021

Over 15 lakh foreigners, including the second highest 2.4 lakh people from Bangladesh, visited India last year when the country was on an extended period of coronavirus restrictions and visa regulations.

According to Indian Home Ministry officials, Ten countries accounted for 74.39% of the total arrival of foreigners during 2021, with the USA being on the top of the list.

A total of 15,24,469 foreigners visited India between January 1 and December 31, 2021, The Economic Times reports.

The maximum number of foreigners who visited India during this period were from the United States (4,29,860), followed by those from Bangladesh (2,40,554), United Kingdom (1,64,143), Canada (80,437) and Nepal (52,544).

In order to control its spread, the home ministry took a series of steps to curtail the inward and outward movement of international passengers, both foreigners as well as Indians, in a calibrated manner since February 2020.

Scheduled international flights from India to international destinations remained suspended for two years from March 25, 2020, till March 27, 2022. During this period, international flights were operated only under the 'air-bubble' arrangements, the official said.

Even though the government had announced the gradual reopening of various activities from June 2020, many restrictions continued for the remaining months of 2020 and a few months in 2021.

All international flights were suspended during the nationwide lockdown, which was first announced in India from March 25 to April 21 in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it was extended thrice till May 31.

There were visa restrictions too on foreigners travelling to India after the coronavirus outbreak.

With the phased unlocking in India, the central government has relaxed the visa and travel restrictions in a phased manner since May 2020.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued orders on October 21, 2020, permitting following categories of foreign nationals to enter India by water routes or by flights, including those under the Vande Bharat Mission or 'air bubble' (bilateral air travel arrangements) scheme or by any non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Those who were allowed include Overseas Citizen of India and Person of Indian Origin cardholders holding passports of any country.

All foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on an appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on tourist visa were also allowed.

The e-visa facility with five subcategories -- e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-conference visa, e-medical visa and e-medical attendant visa -- had been extended to nationals of 171 countries for entry through 28 designated international airports and five major seaports in India.

In addition to the facility, the government has extended the visa-on-arrival scheme to nationals of Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates with double entry for a period not exceeding 60 days for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes.

Pakistani nationals above 65 years of age who cross Attari immigration check post on foot are also granted the visa-on-arrival for 45 days of stay with single entry, subject to certain conditions, another official said.