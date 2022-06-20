Nationwide protests in Pakistan against rising inflation

Workers and supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) on Sunday (19 June) took to the streets in various cities across the country to protest against rising inflation on the call of party chairman.

In Karachi, the protest was staged at Shahrah-e-Quaideen. A large number of police officials were deployed on the roads, reports The Dawn.

In Peshawar, the protest was staged in front of the main Hashtnagri Gate as party workers chanted slogans against the government, inflation and loadshedding.

In Lahore, the protestors, which included a number of women, gathered at Liberty Chowk.

Similar protests were also held in Islamabad and the neighbouring Rawalpindi.

At various protest sites, screens were set up to watch Imran's virtual address.

In his speech, the former Pakistani prime minister said he had asked people to take to the streets against inflation "for their own good".

He warned that more price hikes and inflation were in the offing and asked people to amp up their struggle against the "imported government".

Imran Khan said that his government had "rolled out subsidies and distributed health cards despite being in the IMF programme".

"This government is in the IMF programme for two months and we remained in it for two and a half years," the PTI chief said as he made the comparison.