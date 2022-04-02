Nation's interest first; Sitharaman on why India shouldn't buy cheap oil from Russia

South Asia

Hindustan Times
02 April, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 01:31 pm

Related News

Nation's interest first; Sitharaman on why India shouldn't buy cheap oil from Russia

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the decision that India will continue buying discounted oil from Russia has been taken keeping India's overall interest in mind

Hindustan Times
02 April, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 01:31 pm
Nirmala Sitharaman said India has received 3-4 days&#039; supply of oil from Russia. Photo: HT
Nirmala Sitharaman said India has received 3-4 days' supply of oil from Russia. Photo: HT

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will continue buying cheap Russian oil as the nation's interest comes first. "I would put my energy security first. If the fuel is available at a discount, why shouldn't I buy it?" Sitharaman said at the 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards in Mumbai.

"We have started buying (oil from Russia). We have received quite a number of barrels. I would think about 3-4 days of supply, and this will continue. India's overall interest is what is kept in mind," Sitharaman said commenting on the contentious issue of buying oil from Russia amid the ongoing war.

What the finance minister said reaffirms New Delhi's position on continuing trade with its long-standing partner, despite the western sanctions on Moscow for its aggression in Ukraine.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar already defended New Delhi's position and said while less than 1% of India's crude purchases are from Russia, the major buyers of Russian oil and gas are from Europe. "When the oil prices go up, I think it is natural for the countries to go out into the market and look for what are good deals for their people," Jaishankar said.

According to reports, Russia is willing to sell high-grade oil for up to $35 per barrel to India and wants India to buy 15 million barrels in the first deal.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday met Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Russia is willing to provide anything India wants to buy. To bypass the western sanctions, Moscow is moving towards conducting trade in national currencies with India and other countries open to trade with Russia, he said.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Russia / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

3h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

2h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

2h | Videos
Mosharraf Karim: I acted in Jatra Pala back in school days

Mosharraf Karim: I acted in Jatra Pala back in school days

2h | Videos
Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh