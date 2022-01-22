Myanmar sentences lawmaker from deposed leader Suu Kyi's NLD party to death

South Asia

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from deposed leader Suu Kyi's NLD party to death

The NLD's Phyo Zeyar Thaw, who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death for offences under the country's Counterterrorism Law, Al Jazeera citing a statement from the generals reported

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 05:34 pm
This undated handout photograph released by the Myanmar&#039;s Military Information Team on January 21, 2022 shows former lawmaker Maung Kyaw - who also goes by the name Phyo Zeyar Thaw,(via AFP)
This undated handout photograph released by the Myanmar's Military Information Team on January 21, 2022 shows former lawmaker Maung Kyaw - who also goes by the name Phyo Zeyar Thaw,(via AFP)

A closed military court in Myanmar has sentenced a lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party and a prominent democracy activist to death, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The NLD's Phyo Zeyar Thaw, who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death for offences under the country's Counterterrorism Law, the media outlet citing a statement from the generals reported.

Prominent democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, was given the same sentence, the statement added.

"The Burmese military has handed out death sentences to prominent activists, Ko Jimmy & Zeyar Thaw. This may be the latest attempt by the military to crush dissent & hopes of the people... but protests & resistance grows daily, so does our determination to uproot this military," a Burmese human rights activist working at Burma Campaign UK also tweeted.

Al Jazeera reported that they were found guilty of offences involving explosives, bombings and financing terrorism, but details were sketchy because of the blackout on proceedings.

Myanmar was plunged into crisis when army chief Min Aung Hlaing deposed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power for the military on 1 February last year.

The coup prompted mass protests and a civil disobedience movement, and thousands have been arrested in the military's attempt to crack down on dissent. Almost 1,500 civilians are estimated to have been killed, according to Al Jazeera. 

Top News / World+Biz

Myanmar / myanmar military / Myanmar junta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

8h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

7h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

9h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

2h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

22h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

22h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna