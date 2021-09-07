Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu

South Asia

Reuters
07 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 03:34 pm

Related News

Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu

Known for his outbursts against minority Muslims, particularly the Rohingya community, the monk was also critical of Suu Kyi's civilian government and supportive of Myanmar's powerful military that ousted it in a coup in February

Reuters
07 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 03:34 pm
Myanmar Buddhist monk Wirathu speaks at a rally against constitution change in Yangon, Myanmar, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Myanmar Buddhist monk Wirathu speaks at a rally against constitution change in Yangon, Myanmar, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Myanmar's military authorities have freed from jail a nationalist Buddhist monk, Ashin Wirathu, after dropping sedition charges filed during the rule of the ousted government of Aung San Suu Kyi, media said.

Known for his outbursts against minority Muslims, particularly the Rohingya community, the monk was also critical of Suu Kyi's civilian government and supportive of Myanmar's powerful military that ousted it in a coup in February.

The monk handed himself in to police last November after more than a year on the run from the charges, which carry jail terms of up to three years for acts that provoke "hatred or contempt", or stir disaffection against the government.

The case against Wirathu had been dropped, Myanmar's military spokesman told media on Monday.

"Yangon's regional government closed the case and he is free from today evening but he is being hospitalized at the military hospital," Zaw Min Tun told the People Media outlet.

Wirathu is the most prominent of the nationalist monks to gain growing political weight in Myanmar in recent decades.

His rhetoric often targeted Rohingya Muslims, more than 700,000 of whom fled an army crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017 that U.N. investigators said was carried out with "genocidal intent".

The controversial monk was also at one point banned by Myanmar's highest religious authority from preaching for a year because of hate speech.

World+Biz

Myanmar / Monk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

20h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

21h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

21h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places