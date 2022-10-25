Myanmar military defends deadly air strike after accusations of war crime

South Asia

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 01:55 pm

Related News

Myanmar military defends deadly air strike after accusations of war crime

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
FILE PHOTO Myanmar&#039;s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup, presides at an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERSStringerFile Photo
FILE PHOTO Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup, presides at an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERSStringerFile Photo

Myanmar's military has defended air strikes on a concert organised by an ethnic minority force as a justified response to attacks in the area, after opponents accused the junta of targeting civilians and conducting war crimes.

The air strikes late on Sunday in Kachin State in the north killed at least 50 civilians, including singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), media reported, citing witnesses who said three planes carried out the attack.

The military said its forces were responding to ambushes and other attacks by the KIA and armed groups on its forces and that it met international rules of engagement.

"As security forces, they are responsible for fighting insurgents, which is essential for regional peace and stability," the military said in a statement posted on a military web site.

The KIA has been fighting on and off for six decades for greater autonomy for the Kachin people. It has voiced support for opposition to military rule in the wake of a coup last year when the generals overthrew an elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The shadow National Unity Government (NUG), largely made up of Suu Kyi loyalists, accused the army of targeting civilians and called on the United Nations and the international community to intervene and stop "atrocities and war crimes committed by the junta".

"We need immediate tangible action and support from the international community to hold the junta accountable," Dr Sasa, a spokesperson for the NUG set up by opponents of the junta after the coup, said in a statement.

The air strike took place in the A Nang Pa region of Hpakant township and killed at least 50 people, the BBC's Burmese-language service said, while the Kachin News Group said about 80 people had been killed and 100 were wounded.

The army described the reports as "rumours". It did not give its own estimate of the casualty toll but said only KIA members and "terrorists" were killed.

Reuters could not independently verify the figures.

The KIA said the attack targeted celebrations of the 62nd anniversary of the founding of its political wing and said the attack should be considered a war crime.

Myanmar has been trapped in a cycle of violence since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's government. Opposition movements, some armed, have emerged across the country, which the military has countered with lethal force.

Southeast Asian countries are leading efforts to bring peace to Myanmar but the junta has done little to respond to peace "consensus" agreed last year with the regional bloc Asean.

Asean foreign ministers are due to meet on Thursday to discuss the crisis. A group of 457 Myanmar civil society organisations called in an open letter for Asean leaders to scrap their five-point "consensus" and instead work with civilian leaders and the NUG.

World+Biz

Myanmar / junta / war crime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

43m | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

5h | Panorama
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

4h | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

8h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

8h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka