Myanmar Junta moves to retake major Shan State camp

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 01:15 pm

TNLA and PDF fighters after seizing an army camp in Than Bo village, Nawnghkio Township on 28 October. Photo: TNLA Information Department
Myanmar's Junta is seeking to retake Than Bo camp, a major Shan State camp 24km from its command centre in Pwin Oo Lwin of the Mandalay Region.

Located south of Nawnghkio, Than Bo camp is being heavily shelled, according to a resident.

Over 2,000 villagers have fled into the jungle and nearby villages and need food and other supplies, he said.

There have been reports of Junta ground troops attack the area.

The camp was seized Wednesday morning  by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and Mandalay People's Defense Force (PDF), reports Irrawaddy.

They captured drone jammers, arms and ammunition as well as Lieutenant Colonel Thet Aung, a lecturer in mechanics at the Defense Service Technological Academy.

He is not a combat commander.

The PDF described the Than Bo seizure as a "New Year's gift", saying it was now well-placed to expand its operations in the Mandalay Region.

A military analyst said: "The junta might launch heavy attacks into Nawnghkio before the resistance moves against lower areas, like Pyin Oo Lwin, in a bid to defend itself. Nawnghkio Township has other vulnerable outposts like Than Bo that resistance forces could seize easily. The junta is ordering its ground units from other townships to advance into Nawnghkio."

The TNLA and the PDF launched two offensives last year: Operation Kanaung in July and Operation Taungthaman in late October. Clashes continue with Infantry Battalions 252 and 257 and Light Infantry Battalion 502 around Nawnghkio Township.

Mandalay PDF has not made a statement on the junta's attempt to retake Than Bo.

